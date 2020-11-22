Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland 2020 Golden Boy award

Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland has won 2020 Golden Boy award for his spectacular performance for the German club.

Haaland defeated Barcelona's Ansu Fati (who came second), Bayern's Alphonso Davies (who came third), and his Dortmund teammate Jadon Sancho (who came in fourth).

Juventus' Dejan Kulusevski, Manchester City's Phil Foden, FC Salzburg's Dominik Szoboszlai, Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Real Madrid's Vinicius Jr. completed the top 10.

The award is given by Italian newspaper Tuttosport to honour the best young player in Europe for the calendar year.

Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, Kylian Mbappe and Joao Felix have been the winners of this award in the past. Haaland became the first Scandinavian player to win it.

Haaland had a stunning season for Dortmund ever since his transfer from FC Salzburg in January. The player smashed 28 goals in 22 matches. Haaland also scored eight goals in Champions League, including a hattrick on his debut. He became the competition's highest-scoring teenager in a single season.

Haaland was not a one-season wonder, his form continues even now. Recently, he helped Dortmund beat Augsburg 5-3 by scoring four goals. He has 11 goals in 11 games for Dortmund in all competitions so far this season.