Bizarre! Solomon Bockarie fails dope test, Dutchman shifts blame on ‘chicken with hormones’

Dutch athlete Soloman Bockarie -- part of the Netherlands 4x100m relay team -- failed his doping test by testing positive for growth hormone GHRP-2 during an out-of-competition check last month and went on to claim that he didn't consume any of the banned substance. Now, in a bizarre statement, Bockarie has shifted the blame for failing the dope test to having 'chicken with hormones'.

"I don’t know how this product got into my body,” Bockarie was quoted as saying by the Netherlands public broadcaster, NOS. He added, "I only know one thing for sure. And that is that I have not used doping. If anyone is vehemently against using banned stimulants, it’s me. "I have a lot of questions about this check and the results. Let me emphasize that an athlete is at all times responsible for the substances found in his body. But in this case, so much is unclear that I would like some clarification."

In a report by the NOS, it was mentioned that Bockarie’s spokesperson Robbin Pieterman had blamed the cheap chicken bought by the athlete in the market in The Hague. "It could be that this chicken had been treated with hormones and that he got this hormone in his body from eating this chicken," Pieterman was quoted as saying.

"Fortunately, Solomon still has pieces of this chicken at home. We will try to have it examined to show that the hormone entered Solomon’s body through this route,” he further opined.

While it might sound like a bizarre claim, Bockarie has made his feelings known courtesy of some strong remarks. Given his spokesperson is confident that it was the cheap chicken consumption that caused the Olympics athlete to fail the dope test, it will be interesting to see if they can give a more clearer picture in this regard. The 35-year-old athlete was part of the Netherlands' relay team at the Rio and Tokyo Olympics.