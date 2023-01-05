'Biggest mistake India made in last two World Cups...' - Gautam Gambhir points out glaring issue

After India's T20 World Cup 2022 debacle, the focus has now shifted to the ICC ODI World Cup 2023, which will be held in India later this year. Thus, Team India's ICC-title drought continues. The last ICC title they won came in 2013 when they lifted the Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni. Since then, the Men in Blue appeared in three ICC finals and ended as semi-finalists on four occasions. Nonetheless, a title triumph continues to evade them.

As the preparations have begun for the ODI World Cup, former Indian opener-turned-commentator Gautam Gambhir has pointed out a glaring issue that has resulted in India's failures in the last two World Cups.

"They got to play together. I think the biggest mistake that Indian cricket has made in the last two World Cups has been that these guys have not played enough cricket together. Tell me, how many times have we got the best playing 11 in the park? We haven't; only during the World Cup we decided to have the best playing 11, but unfortunately, that was never the best playing 11. So, these guys have to play enough of white ball cricket, especially for the 50 overs World Cup together irrespective of whether they want to take a break from the T20 or from the IPL," Gambhir said on Star Sports show.

In addition, Gambhir -- the T20 WC and ODI WC medallist -- stated that if any player wants to take a rest, they can skip a few matches in the shortest format or even the IPL but play the ODIs.

Gambhir added, "If they want to take a break, people who play more than three formats, they can definitely take a break from T20 cricket, but surely not from the ODI format. If the franchisee has to suffer, they have to suffer. Indian cricket is the main stakeholder, not the IPL. IPL is just a by-product. So, if India goes out and wins the World Cup, that is the bigger ovation, that is the bigger ring. For example, if an important player does miss the IPL games so be it because IPL happens every year and the World Cup happens only once in four years. So, for me, I think winning the World Cup is far more important than winning the IPL."