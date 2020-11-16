Big Bash League 10 introduces Power Surge, X-factor and Bash Boost: All you need to know

The Big Bash League 10 is set for an exciting season as it introduced three new rules to bring whole new dimensions to the shortest format of the game. BBL 10 has announced ‘Power Surge’, ‘X-factor Player’ and ‘Bash Boost’ with the latest season set to start from December 10.

Big Bash League, over the last couple of weeks, has named some of the biggest names in the world of cricket with the likes of Mitchell Starc, Jonny Bairstow, Nicholas Pooran, Tim Paine among many others for its latest edition of the tournament.

What is BBL 10’s Power Surge?

The ‘Power Surge feature will bring a tweak to the powerplay. Now, it will be just first four overs of powerplay. But the twist is that the batting team can opt for the remaining two powerplay overs from 11th over of the innings onwards.

What is BBL 10’s X-Factor?

The X-factor is Super Sub who will be initially named as 12th or 13th man. The X-factor player can come in as a sub at the 10th over of the first innings and can replace any player who is yet to bat or has bowled no more than a single over.

What BBL’s Bash Boost?

The BBL 10 will witness winning team getting as many as four points instead of the previous two with three points available for comfortable wins and an extra point for staying ahead of on the comparison at the 10-over mark. If the team scores as level at 10 overs, the point will be divided 0.5 to each team.

"The introduction of these new innovations is yet another reason why the KFC BBL 10 season is set up to be the most exciting in the League's history," Alistair Dobson, Cricket Australia's Head of Big Bash League, said.

"We're confident our fans will love what these innovations bring to the game as many of the world's top T20 players, plus our next generation of Australian stars, bring them to life on the field."

