'Best medicine in these situations is..': Mikel Arteta on players' lack of confidence before Chelsea clash

Arsenal boss Mikel feels that his players have lacked confidence in certain moments this season, however, they still have the fight to get a result, as they hope to end a seven-game winless Premier League run when they host Chelsea on Saturday.

Also read: Lionel Messi still has 3-4 years at highest level, reckons Carles Puyol

Arteta's side sit on 15th spot in the league after losing five of the last seven games. They also witnessed a massive home loss against Manchester City (4-0) in the League Cup on Tuesday.

"You sense that we lacked confidence in certain moments, but for sure their fight is not an issue," Arteta told reporters after that match.

"The best medicine in these situations is to win a football match. Every defeat is another hurting moment, another disappointment, another moment that you have to lift yourself up, and that takes a lot of energy."

Many players in Gunners' squad have been criticised for their form, but, Arteta said the responsibility to turn things around fell on his shoulders and he would stand up for the squad as long as they remained committed.

Also read: Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus, Kyle Walker test positive for COVID-19, to miss crucial matches

"I have to (shield the players) and I will keep doing it when I see that they are trying their best," he said. "Whatever mistakes happen, I will support them till the last day."

"We're trying to respond every week and for different reasons, we're not picking up results. We should have won against Burnley, against Southampton, against Everton," Arteta said.

"We have to turn things around. This bad luck affecting our results has to change dramatically because with those margins it's very complicated to win matches in the Premier League."

Skipper Aubameyang's availability remains in doubt as he sustained a calf strain, while winger Gabriel Martinelli will also be assessed after he sustained bruising to his shin.

(Inputs from Reuters)