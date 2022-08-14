BCCI official issues response to Ross Taylor’s shocking revelation of Rajasthan Royals slapgate

Former New Zealand national cricket team star Ross Taylor recently sent the cricketing community into a frenzy by levelling allegations of getting slapped by one of the owners of his previous IPL team, Rajasthan Royals. His claims were recently addressed by a BCCI official, who said that he was unaware of the incident.

ALSO READ: 'He was laughing'- Former Rajasthan Royals star Ross Taylor shockingly reveals he was slapped by owner

Taylor offered fans some insight into the time he was slapped by one of the owners of the franchise in his recently released autobiography, 'Black & White.' He recalled the time he had gotten out for duck during a steep chase against Kings XI Punjab, now known as Punjab Kings.

He subsequently revealed that the team's owners did not take too kindly to the result, slapping him across the face 'three or four times'. He admitted that although the owner played it off as a joke and the slaps weren't particularly hard, it did not seem like the kind of thing that would take place in any other professional sporting environment across the world.

In a recent interaction with the media, a representative of the BCCI addressed these claims, admitting that he had no knowledge of this incident ever taking place. It is essential to note that the comment was seemingly made in haste as the BCCI rep was preoccupied with travel. "I am on the road travelling now so I do not know exactly what you are talking about," said the official.

ALSO READ: We had to get security to extract us: When Ross Taylor's coffee outing with Rahul Dravid in India went wrong

The Kiwi parted ways with the Rajasthan Royals in 2011 to play under the banner of Delhi Capitals, who were previously known as Delhi Daredevils. Towards the end of his stint in the IPL, Taylor featured on the roster of the now defunct Pune Warriors India.