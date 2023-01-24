BBL 2023 live streaming: 5 ways to watch Big Bash League 2023 live streaming on your laptop, mobile and TV

ugc_banner

BBL 2023 live streaming: Big Bash League 2023 is entering its final phase now before the grand finale is played on 4 February. A total of 53 matches have been played so far. This season, Perth Scorchers (SCO) and Syndey Sixers (SIX) have dominated the game, and now sit at the number 1 and 2 position respectively. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars have had their worst BBL season with just 3 victories in 13 matches. They are languishing at the last spot. The last league match of the season is slated to be held on January 25 between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunders. The eliminator match will be played on 27 January. All details of the league, including the schedule of remaining matches, Livestream and TV broadcast channels, are given in the article.

How to watch Big Bash League - BBL 2023 live streaming in your country?

In India, BBL 2023 matches are being live televised on Sony Sports Network. The matches are being broadcast live on the Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels. The broadcast is also available on SONY TEN 1 and SONY TEN 3 channels. Live streaming of the matches is available on the SonyLiv app.

In your country, the remaining matches of the Big Bash League 2022-23 will be broadcast on the following channels:

In Pakistan, the matches will be aired on PTV, Ten Sports Pakistan (Sony Ten Network).

In AustraliaFox Sports and Seven Network will telecast the matches.

In United States, the match will be televised on Willow TV.

In United Kingdom, the match will be available on BT Sport.

In New ZealandSky Sport NZ will televise the matches.

In South Africa, matches will be available on SuperSport.

In CanadaCBN, ATN and Cricket Plus will broadcast the matches.

In CaribbeanSports Max and Flow Sports will broadcast the matches.

In Middle East, the match will be telecasted on beIN SPORTS.

Big Bash League - BBL 2023 remaining schedule

    Date                             Match     Time                         Venue
25-Jan-23 Hobart Hurricanes vs Brisbane Heat 8:10 AM IST University of Tasmania Stadium
25-Jan-23 Melbourne Stars vs Sydney Thunder 1:45 PM IST MCG
27-Jan-23 Eliminator 1:45 PM IST TBC
28-Jan-23 Qualifier 1:45 PM IST TBC
29-Jan-23 Knockout 1:45 PM IST TBC
02-Feb-23 Challenger 1:45 PM IST TBC
04-Feb-23 Final 1:45 PM IST TBC

