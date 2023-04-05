Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head to Head: Check probable lineups, match & live details of Copa del Rey semi-final
Barcelona will return home for this season's fifth and final El Clasico. They lock horns with their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie. Here's everything you need to know.
Barcelona will return home for this season's fifth and final El Clasico. They lock horns with their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie. Barcelona continues its march to the La Liga title after a dominant win over Elche. They will host Real Madrid at Camp Nou, the best stadium on earth. Last month, Barcelona had a hard-fought and ugly 1-0 win against Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. However, the Blaugrana will be able to make it to the Copa del Rey finals only when they defeat Real Madrid in the second leg. Meanwhile, Real Madrid has lost three El Clasicos in a row, and this is their only chance to win a domestic trophy for the season. They will attack and look for goals as Barcelona misses many crucial players, including Andreas Christensen.
Here's everything you need to know about Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey 2022-23 semi-final. We have mentioned the head-to-head, predicted lineups, match details, and live-streaming information for India and other countries.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final match details
Match: Barcelona vs Real Madrid, semi-final, Copa del Rey 2022-23
First leg result: Real Madrid 0-1 Barcelona
Date: Wednesday, April 5 (Barcelona), Thursday, April 6 (India)
Time: 9 PM CET, 12:30 AM IST
Venue: Camp Nou, Barcelona
Refree: Juan Martínez Munuera
Barcelona vs Real Madrid Copa del Rey semi-final live streaming
No TV Channel will televise the Barcelona vs Real Madrid (Copa del Rey) in India. However, football lovers can watch the semi-final of Copa del Rey between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 6 live on the FanCode app and website in India. BT Sport 1 in the UK, Startimes World Football in Nigeria, and TVE La 1 in Spain will televise the Barcelona vs Real Madrid semi-final. People in the USA can watch it on ESPN+. In the UK, people can live stream the match on BTSport.com, and in Spain, the game will be available for live stream from a mobile on Movistar+.
Barcelona vs Real Madrid probable lineups
Barcelona:
Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Marcos Alonso, Alejandro Balde, Sergi Roberto, Sergio Busquets, Gavi, Raphinha, Robert Lewandowski, Ansu Fati
Real Madrid:
Thibaut Courtois, Dani Carvajal, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Nacho Fernandez, Luka Modric, Aurelien Tchouameni, Toni Kroos, Fede Valverde, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior