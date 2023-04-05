Barcelona vs Real Madrid Head to Head: Check probable lineups, match & live details of Copa del Rey semi-final

Barcelona will return home for this season's fifth and final El Clasico. They lock horns with their arch-rivals Real Madrid in the second leg of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie. Barcelona continues its march to the La Liga title after a dominant win over Elche. They will host Real Madrid at Camp Nou, the best stadium on earth. Last month, Barcelona had a hard-fought and ugly 1-0 win against Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium. However, the Blaugrana will be able to make it to the Copa del Rey finals only when they defeat Real Madrid in the second leg. Meanwhile, Real Madrid has lost three El Clasicos in a row, and this is their only chance to win a domestic trophy for the season. They will attack and look for goals as Barcelona misses many crucial players, including Andreas Christensen.