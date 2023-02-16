Barcelona vs Manchester United Live Streaming: How to watch Barcelona vs Manchester United match Live in India

Barcelona vs Manchester United Live Streaming: The UEFA Europa League 2023 is resuming with a blockbuster match between Manchester United and Barcelona on Thursday, February 16. Manchester United will come on the field after their win against Leeds United in the Premier League. Marcus Rashford and Alejandro Garnacho played a crucial role for the team in their match against Leeds United. However, in their last encounter, Barcelona defeated Machester United by 4-0 in the quarter-final of the UEFA Champions League in 2019.

Barcelona and Manchester United have a rich history of face-offs, especially in European championships. According to experts, both teams are in excellent form. The winner will have a high chance of winning the UEFA Europa League 2023. Barcelona has a great defence, but it will test in their match against Manchester United. Luke Shaw is a replacement at centre-back, increasing Barcelona's chances of winning. Maurizio Mariani is the referee for the Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2023 first knockout playoff.

Here are all the live-streaming details of the Barcelona vs Manchester United UEFA Europa League 2023 match for the football freaks in India.

Europa League 2023: When will Barcelona vs Manchester United match be played?

The Barcelona vs Manchester United match is on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

What time will Barcelona vs Manchester United match begin?

The Barcelona vs Manchester United match will begin at 11:15 PM IST.

Where will Barcelona vs Manchester United match be played?

The venue of the first knockout playoff of the UEFA Europa League 2023 between Barcelona and Manchester United is Spotify Camp Nou, Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain.

Where can I watch Barcelona vs Manchester United in India?

You can watch the live telecast of Barcelona vs Manchester United on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can I live stream Barcelona vs Manchester United match on mobile in India?