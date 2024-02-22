Barcelona great Dani Alves found guilty in sexual assault case as top court orders sentence

Former Brazil and Barcelona great Dani Alves is sentenced to four and a half years in prison for his involvement in a December 2022 sexual assault case, Catalonia’s top court declares on Thursday. Besides, the court has instructed Alves to pay 50,000 Euros ($162,990) to the victim.

"The sentence considers that it has been proven that the victim did not consent and that there is evidence, in addition to the testimony of the plaintiff, to consider the rape proven," the court said in a statement.