LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Bangladesh T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan to contest parliamentary elections next year

Dhaka, BangladeshEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Nov 27, 2023, 06:15 PM IST

BAN vs IRE: Shakib Al Hasan leapfrogs Tim Southee for most wickets in T20Is Photograph:(AFP)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The veteran all-rounder, who led the team in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023, is currently recovering from the finger injury sustained during the tournament only.

Bangladesh T20I skipper Shakib Al Hasan will be contesting parliamentary election next year after getting a confirmation on his nomination. Shakib will be contesting from the ruling party Awami League. The elections are scheduled to held next year in the month January. Shakib will be contesting from Magura-1 constituency where the polls are scheduled to take place on January 7.

The veteran all-rounder, who led the team in the recently concluded ODI World Cup 2023, is currently recovering from the finger injury sustained during the tournament only. He had already announced that he won't be leading the team in ODIs after the World Cup in India but continues to remain the T20I skipper. His return timeframe to cricket is not known as of now.

trending now

Bangladesh is currently hosting New Zealand for two Tests from November 28 to December 10. After the series, the Blackcaps will host Bangladesh for six white-ball games from December 11 to 31. The teams will first play ODIs and then three T20Is from December 27 to 31. The teams are shifting focus to T20Is with T20 World Cup set to be played in June 2024.

With polls scheduled in first week of January, it is not clear if Shakib will travel to New Zealand. 

The relation between cricket and politics is not new in Bangladesh. Former skipper Mashrafe Mortaza had contested elections last year from Narail and became a Member of Parliament (MP). He has also gotten the nomination this year from the same constituency. 

Apart from the two, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Nazmul Hassan has been an MP since 2009 and will again be contesting elections this year from Kishoreganj constituency. BCB director Shafiul Alam Chowdhury will also be contesting elections from Moulvibazar.

Former skipper Naimur Rahman, who is an incumbent MP, however, failed to get a nomination from Manikganj seat for the upcoming elections.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

IPL: Hardik wanted to return to Mumbai Indians, reveals GT's team director Vikram Solanki in goodbye message

Motor Racing: Honda replaces world champion Marc Marquez with Luca Marini

IPL 2024 Auction: Full list of retained players of all teams after retention deadline day