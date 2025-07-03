Bangladesh lose seven wickets for five runs to concede ODI series opener to Sri Lanka

Bangladesh suffered a stunning batting collapse under lights as Sri Lanka snatched a 77-run victory in the first one-day international in Colombo on Wednesday. Chasing a modest 245, the visitors looked to be cruising at 100 for one, before the wheels came off spectacularly – losing seven wickets for just five runs in the space of 26 balls to be eventually shot out for 167. It was a catastrophic implosion that saw the visitors go from cruise control to crisis mode in the blink of an eye. The turning point came with the run out of the set Najmul Hossain Shanto, who had been looking in ominous touch during a fluent 71-run stand with Tanzid Hasan.

Shanto, fresh off twin tons in the recent drawn Galle Test, was beginning to assert himself when he called for a risky second run, only to be caught short by a bullet throw from debutant Milan Rathnayake from deep mid-wicket. That moment turned the tide — and Sri Lanka pounced.

Enter spin twins Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis, who spun a web around the bewildered Bangladesh middle order. The pair shared seven wickets between them as Bangladesh cracked under pressure.

Hasaranga struck twice in his opening over – trapping Litton Das plumb in front for a duck and then watching Janith Liyanage pull off a blinder at mid-off to send Tanzid back to the pavilion for a top score of 62.

Mendis, the ambidextrous spinner who bowls both right-arm off-spin and left-arm orthodox, then joined the act. His variation proved too much for the shell-shocked tourists.

- Hasaranga milestone -

It was a night to remember for Hasaranga, who brought up a personal milestone as he claimed his 100th ODI wicket – becoming the second fastest Sri Lankan to the mark in 64 games, just one behind Ajantha Mendis. He finished with four for 10.

Sri Lanka were penalized with five penalty runs added to the extras for starting the 36th over of Bangladesh's innings late after being warned twice earlier in the evening.

Skipper Charith Asalanka's fighting century held Sri Lanka's innings together after they were rocked early at 29 for three. The left-hander mixed caution with aggression to compile his fifth ODI hundred.

Asalanka found handy allies in the lower middle order to steer Sri Lanka to 244 before being bowled out with four deliveries to spare. His knock proved to be the difference on a day when composure under pressure separated the two sides.

Bangladesh skipper Mehidy Hasan Miraz admitted his batsmen had not been up to scratch.

"We started off so well and then the run out cost us dearly. Our middle order was a disappointment as we didn't handle the pressure well. We should have got a partnership going," he said.

"It is tough to lose, but we are a better team than this. We will bounce back in two days' time."

Asalanka was named man of the match for his 106.

"I wanted to play according to the situation. We were disappointed with the way we finished in the last 10 overs. We knew we were a few runs short but the fielding was amazing today," said Asalanka.

"We emphasise a lot on fielding. We believe catches win matches and it was there to be seen today. We have done well in ODIs in the last 12 months having beaten Australia and India.

"We are ranked fourth in the world and we want to address a few shortcomings and finish this series strong."

The second ODI in the three-match series will be played at the same venue on Saturday.