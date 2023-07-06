Bangladesh handed MASSIVE setback before ODI World Cup as Tamim Iqbal announces international retirement

Bangladesh cricket team has been handed a major setback in preparations for the ODI World Cup after star batter and captain Tamim Iqbal announced his international retirement on Thursday, July 6. A veteran of the game, the announcement of his retirement came as a shock to the cricketing fraternity as Bangladesh prepared for the World Cup with Tamim in plans. Bangladesh’s 17-run defeat against Afghanistan on Wednesday proved to be the final straw for the batter with Shakib Al Hasan likely to take over as the skipper of the side for the World Cup.

Emotional Tamim bows out of the game

In an interesting development on Thursday, an emotional Tamim called time on an illustrious career that spanned 16 years. He was in tears on Thursday when he announced the same at a press conference he arranged in Chattogram. He bows out of the game with more than 15,000 international runs across all the formats, while also leading the national side at the time of his retirement. He holds the unique accolade of scoring an international hundred in all three formats of the game for Bangladesh.