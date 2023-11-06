BAN vs SL live streaming: When & where to watch World Cup 2023 Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live on laptop, mobile

BAN vs SL live-streaming: Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will meet in match no. 38 of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup on Monday (Nov 6). The match is slated to be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi at 2:00 pm IST.

Bangladesh is already out of the game to reach the tournament finals, Sri Lanka on the other hand, still has some chance to make it to the knockout matches with two wins from their overall seven matches.

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka live-streaming details

Here are all the live-streaming details of Sunday’s match here:

India- Star Sports and Disney+ Hotstar

Pakistan- PTV Sports

Australia- 9Now and Fox Sports

US and Canada- ESPN+

UK- Sky Sports and My5

New Zealand- Sky Sport and Sky Go

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match to be played?- Date

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be played on Monday, November 6.

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: At what time Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be played?- Time

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be played at 2:00 pm IST.

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where will Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match be played?- Venue

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match will be played at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live-telecast of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match?

The live telecast of the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match can be watched on all Star Sports Network channels.

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match online?

The Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

BAN vs SL, World Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka probable playing XI

Bangladesh (BAN): Litton Das, Tanzid Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan (C), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Towhid Hridoy, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Sri Lanka (SL): Pathum Nissanka, D Karunaratne, K Mendis (C), S Samarawickrama, C Asalanka, A Mathews, MADI Hemantha, M Theekshana, K Rajitha, D Chameera, D Madushanka