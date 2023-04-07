Ban vs Ire, one-off Test: Hosts make light work of 138-run chase, beat Irishmen by 7 wickets
Bangladesh vs Ireland, only Test: A paltry 138-run target set by the visitors didn't prove to be challenging as Mushfiqur Rahim's 48-ball 51* (followed by a brilliant 126 in the first innings) led to his side's easy win.
Bangladesh beat Ireland by seven wickets on Day 4 of the one-off Test at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka on Friday (April 07). After a spirited fight by Ireland in their second essay, the contest stretched to the penultimate day but a paltry 138-run target set by the visitors didn't prove to be challenging as Mushfiqur Rahim's 48-ball 51* (followed by a brilliant 126 in the first innings) led to his side's easy win.
Day 3 ended with Ireland 286 for 8, having a 131-run lead with only two wickets in hand. They soon folded for 292 in their second innings, setting a below-par 138-run target for the home side before Rahim's 51* and contributions Mominul Haque, Litton Das and Tamim Iqbal led to an easy win for the Bangla Tigers.
Earlier in the Test, Andrew Balbirnie-led Ireland opted to bat first but only managed 214 all-out in 77.2 overs with Taijul Islam accounting for 5 for 58. Many Irish batters got starts -- such as James McCollum, Balbirnie, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker, Andy McBrine and Mark Adair -- but only Harry Tector crossed the 50-run mark (50 off 92 balls) as the visitors were behind from there on.
In reply, Bangladesh rode on Rahim's 126 and captain Shakib Al Hasan's 87, along with Litton's 43 and Mehedi Hasan's 55, to post 369 all-out -- at over 4 runs per over -- to achieve a sizeable 155-run lead. While Ireland looked down and out at 13 for 4 on Day 3, Tector's 56 and keeper-batter Tucker's maiden ton (108), on debut, gave some hopes to the Irish camp.
Nonetheless, they only managed a 138-run lead -- with spinner Taijul once again being the top-performer with four scalps (ending with match figures of 9 for 148 -- which was easily achieved by the hosts.
Thus, Bangladesh won the three ODIs (2-0), three T20Is (2-1) and also claimed the only Test with a clinical performance.