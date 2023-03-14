BAN vs ENG T20I Series: World Champions England given reality check as hosts Bangladesh inflict 3-0 whitewash

Bangladesh inflicted a 3-0 whitewash over world champions England in the T20I series on Tuesday, March 14 after Liton Das played a superb knock of 73 runs. The result comes as a big blow to T20 World Champions England having lost their last four matches of the tour. They also exacted revenge over the English side having earlier brought to an end Bangladesh’s unbeaten run in the ODI series since 2016. The hosts lost the three-match ODI series 1-2 before claiming the bragging rights in the T20I series.

Modhumoti Bank Limited T20i Series: Bangladesh vs England: 3rd T20i



Bangladesh won the match by 16 Runs & the Series by 3-0



Full Match Details: https://t.co/QuKBNLkVtK#BCB | #Cricket | #BANvENG pic.twitter.com/TXDCJdumbp — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) March 14, 2023 ×

Bangladesh script history

It was the first time that Bangladesh have done a whitewash over a defending world champion as they toppled England 3-0. Have already conquered the series 2-0, the clash at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka saw England win the toss and chose to field. The deccion did not have any bearing on the home side as they wicketkeeper batter Liton Das scored a superb 73 runs. His innings consisted of 10 fours and a six and looked in good touch before he was scalped by Chris Jordan.

Das and Rony Talukdar put together an opening stand of 55 runs while the former also stitching a 84-run stand with Najmul Hossain Shanto. The partnership helped Bangladesh post 158/2 in their 20 overs with Adil Rashid scalping the other wicket.

In reply, England got off to a worse possible start as they lost Philip Salt on a golden duck on the third ball of the innings. However, Dawid Malan (53) and skipper Jos Buttler (40) anchored the innings before Mustafizur Rahman struck with the ball to get the better of the former.

With 59 runs needed of 42 deliveries, England were in complete control before wickets there was a collapse of sorts that helped the hosts gain a vital advantage. In the end, England were crumbled to a score of 142/6 in their 20 overs and were humbled by 16 runs as Bangladesh registered a historic result.