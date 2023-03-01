BAN vs ENG ODI & T20: Bangladesh vs England- Full schedule date, time, Live streaming & all you need to know
Story highlights
BAN vs ENG: Bangladesh and England will face off on the cricket ground several times in March due to the ongoing ODI and upcoming T20 series. Check all the details here.
BAN vs ENG: Bangladesh and England will face off on the cricket ground several times in March due to the ongoing ODI and upcoming T20 series. The first ODI between England (ENG) and Bangladesh (BAN) on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, has already begun at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. Bangladesh has high expectations as they defeated India in their last ODI. Bangladesh's Tamim Iqbal and Mahmuhdullah Riyad will play crucial roles in the team. Meanwhile, England, led by Jos Butler, remains best in the business. Jofra Archer has been in excellent form lately. Thus, England might have an advantage over Bangladesh in the ODI series.
Soon after the third ODI match between Bangladesh and England gets over, the two teams will start the T20 series on March 9, 2023. Here's everything you need to know about Bangladesh vs England's upcoming matches, their date, timings, venue, schedule and more.
Bangladesh vs England (BAN vs ENG): ODI Series
The ODI series between Bangladesh and England commenced on March 1, 2023. The next ODI match is on Friday, March 3, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka. The 2nd ODI BAN vs ENG match will begin at 11:30 AM. Here's the schedule for the ODI series between Bangladesh and England.
Bangladesh vs England (BAN vs ENG): T20 Series
After the ODI matches, the two teams will jump into the T20 series. The BAN vs ENG T20 series will begin on March 9, 2023. Bangladesh will play three ODI and three T20 matches on their home soil. We have mentioned below Bangladesh vs England (BAN vs ENG) T20 series schedule, including date, time, and venue.
Bangladesh vs England (BAN vs ENG): Live Streaming Details
TV channels will not broadcast Bangladesh vs England ODI and T20 matches. However, you can live stream the BAN vs ENG on the FanCode app and website.
|DATE
|MATCH & VENUE
|TIME
|Wed Mar 1
|
|11:30 AM IST
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Fri Mar 3
|
|11:30 AM IST
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Mon Mar 6
|
|11:30 AM IST
|Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
|Thu Mar 9
|
|05:30 PM IST
|Zohur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
|Sun Mar 12
|
|05:30 PM IST
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
|Tue Mar 14
|
|05:30 PM IST
|Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
Bangladesh vs England (BAN vs ENG): Probable Playing XI for ODI matches
England
Jos Buttler (c), Jason Roy, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Mark Wood, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt (WK), Chris Woakes, Reece Topley
Bangladesh
Tamim Iqbal (c), Afif Hossain, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Ebadot Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Hasan Mahmud
