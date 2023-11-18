BAN v NZ 2023: Bangladesh name new Test captain for New Zealand series, fresh faces arrive in coaching staff

Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto is named the new Test captain for the two-match home New Zealand series, starting later this month. In the absence of Litton Das, who is granted paternity leave for a month, Shanto would lead the team following an overhaul in backend staff after the World Cup 2023 debacle.

Das, one of the top names discussed as a captain across formats, overtook the reins from veteran Shakib al Hasan in Tests, leading Bangladesh in the one-off match against Afghanistan in June earlier this year.

"Litton has been granted leave for one month; he is not available for the two Tests. He wants to spend time with his newborn baby," Jalal Yunus, chairman of the BCB's cricket operations committee, said.

"We had requested him to play at least the second Test match but he insisted on [being away for] the whole series. That's why we granted him leave. As a result, Najmul Hossain Shanto will captain the side in these two Tests."

Having played 23 Tests, averaging below 30 and hitting four hundreds thus far, Shanto hasn’t led Bangladesh in the red-ball format earlier. However, he led the team in three ODIs, including two times in the ongoing World Cup 2023 against India and Australia.

Meanwhile, Shakib Al Hasan’s future as a player and captain in white-ball cricket remains unclear. Although he continues to recover from the finger injury he sustained during the World Cup, Shakib’s comments on his retirement plans, which he laid out earlier, will also be addressed.

Yunus added the board members will also meet veteran batter Tamim Iqbal, who has been out of action since September, having missed the Asia Cup and the marquee event in India, to discuss his future.

Fresh faces arrive in the backroom staff

Following Allan Donald’s resignation just after Bangladesh’s World Cup campaign, the board has appointed Corey Collymore and David Hemp temporarily as the national team's fast-bowling and batting coaches, respectively.