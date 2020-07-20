Australia's tour of England to commence on September 4: Reports

Australia's 'bio-secure' tour of England is set to begin on September 4, as per reports. This tour will include three T20Is and ODIs.

According to the Daily Telegraph report, the tour will commence with the three-match T20 series. These matches will be held on September 4,6 and 8, followed by ODI series that is set to take place on September 10, 12 and 15.



The Australian team will travel to England in a private jet and matches of the tour are expected to be played in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester, as per reports.

Both the venues have hotels attached to the ground to house two sides, match officials and broadcasters.

Manchester and Southampton are the venues of the on-going England-West Indies tour and will be the grounds in the following series against Pakistan.

The Australian cricket board have revealed a 26-man preliminary list of players last week and the selectors will further pick a squad from the list.

Ben Oliver, Cricket Australia’s chief of national teams said: “Obviously the health and safety of players and staff and public health component is critical. The quarantine arrangements aren’t in place, they’re not confirmed.”They obviously exist in terms of general international travel at the moment so that’s something we’re working through but it is a consideration.”