Australian Open: Sania Mirza pulls out of Mixed doubles citing calf injury

India's tennis ace Sania Mirza has decided to pull out of the Australian Open's mixed doubles draw due to calf injury. Her mixed doubles partner Rohan Bopanna will now pair up with Sania's double's team partner Nadiia Kichenok.

The Former World No 1 doubles player made a comeback after two years gap by winning the Hobart International. Her calf injury was visible in the later stages of the tournament.

Bopanna has crashed out in the first round of the men's doubles in the Open. He and his partner Japan's Yasutaka Uchiyama were beaten by USA's Bryan brothers (Bob and Mike) in a close encounter (1-6, 6-3, 3-6).

Sania has still not confirmed if she would be available for women's doubles match scheduled on Thursday. She has not yet decided to pull out of women's doubles draw.

On the other hand, Indian tennis legend Leander Paes is in his final season as a professional is taking part in the mixed doubles too. He is paired alongside his Latvian Ostapenko. His partner Jelena Ostapenko has won the French Open women's singles in 2017. He will take part in the tournament as a wildcard. The duo is set to face Storm Sanders and Marc Polmans.