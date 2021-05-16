Australian contingent and Mike Hussey set to fly back home on Monday: Reports

Former Australian batsman and Chennai Super Kings' batting coach Michael Hussey recovered a few days ago after testing positive for coronavirus and is now set to fly back home.

Hussey was the only Australian left in India after the suspension of IPL 2021 as he was amongst those who tested positive for COVID-19 inside the bio-secure bubble.

According to ESPNcricinfo, the Australian contingent, who were part of IPL 2021 and were living in the Maldives after the Australian government had banned direct and indirect flights from India, will also fly home tomorrow (May 17). The travel ban ended on May 15 and a flight from India has also reached Australia.

Australian unit will fly back home via Doha on a BCCI charter flight while Hussey will reach home on a commercial flight via Doha.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is set to lose over INR 2000 crore (US$ 217 million) of the broadcast and sponsorship money from the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, which was indefinitely postponed on Tuesday owing to a rise in COVID-19 cases across teams.

The BCCI was forced to postpone the IPL 2021 after multiple cases of COVID-19 were reported among players and support staff from Ahmedabad and New Delhi in the last couple of days.