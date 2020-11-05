Australian bookies shell out $23 milion early on Joe Biden win over Donald Trump

Australia gambling portal Sportsbet has shelled out a mind-boggling $23 million after calling the US Elections 2020 in favour of Democrat Joe Biden even though President Donald Trump has called out three states for allegedly manipulating the vote.

The sports gambling website called the US Elections 2020 for Biden on Thursday (Wednesday in the USA) as they announced a major “early payout” for users who had put their money on Biden while hitting there was still plenty of cash to be made.

“The market is still open” tweeted Sportsbet for those who were looking to put their money on the US campaign. They further revealed that a whopping $23 million had already been paid out to individuals who had placed their wagers on the face-off.

Sportsbet further wrote that other “markets” are closed. The counting process continued to Thursday with the COVID-19 pandemic throwing the vote into disarray. Still, millions of mail-in ballots are remained to be counted.

BIDEN EARLY PAYOUT:

- $23 million paid out

- The market is still open if you wish to bet on Biden or Trump to win the Presidential Election

- All other markets now closed

- Now get some sleep#USElection2020 — Sportsbet.com.au (@sportsbetcomau) November 5, 2020 ×

President Trump seemed confident of winning the US Elections 2020 on Tuesday. However, ballot-counting has handed an advantage to Biden after victory calls in Arizona and Michigan.

The former vice-president has, so far, notched up 264 of the 270 electoral votes needed to become the next president of the US. Whereas Trump has just 214 votes of the votes he requires to remain in the White House.

Donald Trump’s campaign has filed lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia after poll watchers observed anomalies in ballot counting. It has further demanded a recount in Wisconsin. Earlier, Trump had declared victory in Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina despite none of those states announcing a winner.

