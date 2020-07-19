Australia women's football coach Milicic quits after delay in Tokyo Olympics

Ante Milicic, the coach of Australia women's football team has quit on Sunday as the Tokyo Olympics have been pushed to 2021 due to coronavirus pandemic.

The ex-Socceroos assistant was set to manage the Sam Kerr-led Matildas at Tokyo 2020 this month but has decided not to continue after the Games were postponed for a year.

Milicic was set to manage A League's Macarthur FC after the Olympics. He was due to sign a three-year deal with the team.

"I have enjoyed the past 18 months with the Matildas immensely and, in an ideal world, we would have been in Japan right now just days away from the start of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games," he said.

"Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic and the rescheduling of the Games has created the unenviable situation where people will assess whether I have chosen one team over another.

"Truth be told, I have simply chosen to honour the commitment I made to Macarthur over a year ago."

Milicic succeeded Alen Stajcic, who was sacked in controversial circumstances in February 2019.

Football Federation Australia chief James Johnson said he would "have loved" Milicic to stay but managing two teams at the same time was not workable.

A recruitment drive would begin immediately and "we expect there will be no shortage of interest in this prestigious role," he added, with Australia due to host the 2023 Women's World Cup alongside New Zealand.

(Inputs from AFP)