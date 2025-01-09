Australia announced their squad for the upcoming Sri Lanka tour on Thursday (Jan 9) as the side goes through a phase of transition with few key absences. Steve Smith will lead the side for the two-match series as regular skipper Pat Cummins is on paternity leave while Nathan McSweeney returns to the squad having been dropped for the last two Tests against India. The series will serve as a warm-up for the Australian side as they get near a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

Advertisment

Smith to lead, McSweeney returns

With formalities remaining to seal their berth in the final, the Australia selectors panel led by George Bailey opted to choose a 16-man squad which consists of Smith, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon and other senior pros. However, there was no place for Mitchell Marsh as he continues to struggle with form. In a surprise, McSweeney has been handed a lifeline to reclaim his spot in the side having sat out of the MCG and SCG Test.

Sam Konstas on the other hand will keep his place in the side despite McSweeney’s return having impressed against India in both matches.

Advertisment

"Sri Lanka is a challenging and exciting place to tour given the different conditions players may be presented with," selector George Bailey said.

ALSO READ | PCB relocates SA, NZ ODI tri-series to Lahore, Karachi before Champions Trophy 2025

"This squad provides several ways to structure the XI depending on what type of wickets we may encounter in each match."

Advertisment

With sub-continent conditions favouring spinners, Matt Kuhnemann and Todd Murphy join Test regular Nathan Lyon as specialists.

The two-match Test series will start on January 29 with both matches taking place in Galle.

Australia squad: Steve Smith (capt), Travis Head, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matt Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Nathan McSweeney, Todd Murphy, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster