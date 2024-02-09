Australia great David Warner hints at international retirement after T20 World Cup

Australia great David Warner has given the first signs of international retirement after playing a match-winning knock in the T20I contest against West Indies on Friday (Feb 9). Warner, now only playing in the T20Is for Australia, scored a 70-run knock which saw them beat West Indies in Hobart. Australia won the match 11 runs in a tight contest with Adam Zampa also ending with three wickets in the match. The southpaw from New South Wales recently retired from Test cricket after a successful spell with the national side.

Warner hints at retirement

"Pleasing to get the win on the board. Was a nice wicket to bat on and you have to make the most of those. Feel great and refreshed, I’m pumped. I want to play the T20 World Cup and finish there and it’s a good journey we’ve got going for the next 6 months. Pretty much the same squad going to New Zealand so it’s important we win there as well," Warner said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

Having started his career as a T20 expert, Warner came into fame in 2009 and was quickly picked by Delhi Daredevils. In his long career with the national side, he scored 6932 runs in the ODI format while also scoring 2964 runs in the T20 format. He is currently on the brink of completing 3000 runs in the T20 format. × His legacy in Australian cricket has seen him win the T20 World Cup while twice winning the ODI World Cup in 2015 and 2023. In the Test format, he has played 112 matches and scored 8786 runs along with 26 hundreds. He also has 48 international hundreds, most for Australia in all formats ahead of Don Bradman and Ricky Ponting.

In Friday’s match Warner’s 70-run saw Australia win and take a 1-0 lead in the series while he was supported by 39 runs as the hosts scored 213/7 in their 20 overs. The likes of Tim David (37) and Matthew Wade (21) were also the prime contributors to the big total.

In response, West Indies held to 202/8 in their 20 overs and lost the close contest. Brandon King (53) and Johnson Charles (42) gave the visitors a good start, however, that could not be consolidated and West Indies lost the match. They went from 89/0 to 163/8, losing wickets at a consistent pace in the match.