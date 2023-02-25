AUS-W vs SA-W final live streaming: Watch Australia vs South Africa women’s world cup final live in India

AUS-W vs SA-W final live streaming: South Africa-women (SA-W) pulled off a historic upset on Friday by defeating unbeaten England-women (ENG-W) in women’s world cup second semi-final match. With its victory, South Africa dashed England’s dream of winning the coveted World Cup trophy. Now, they will meet Australia in the grand Finale on Sunday, February 26. Australia (AUS-W) defeated India-Women to reach the final stage.

It must be noted that South Africa-women (SA-W) has never won T20 World Cup title while their opponents Australia (AUS-W) has had lifted the trophy five teams. Australia won the T20 women’s world cup in 2010, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2020. England and West Indies have also won the T20 women’s world cup once. All details regarding the AUS-W vs SA-W final match, including live streaming and broadcasting details, are given in the article.

Where to watch the AUS-W vs SA-W match live? Live-streaming and broadcasting details

The women’s world cup final AUS-W vs SA-W match will be broadcasted live in India on Star Sports Network. The AUS-W vs SA-W match will also be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar OTT app in India.

Australia-Women vs South Africa-Women (AUS-W vs SA-W) match details

ICC Women’s World Cup 2023 will see AUS-W taking on SA-W in the grand finale match on Sunday, February 26. The match will be played at Newlands Cricket Ground at 6:30 PM IST. Australia-W will look forward to lifting the coveted world cup trophy for the sixth time. The live stream of the match will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app.

AUS-W vs SA-W playing XI (Predicted)

South Africa Women: Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus ©, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

