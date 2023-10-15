AUS vs SL Head to Head: Check ICC World Cup 2023 Australia vs Sri Lanka date, time, venue, playing XI, live

AUS vs SL Head to Head - ICC Cricket World Cup: Australia and Sri Lanka are ready to face off each other in the ICC World Cup 2023 14th match at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow on Monday(Oct 16). It has been a rough start for both teams as they lost their first two matches of the tournament.

But two points in this fixture can revive the belief that they can still change for the top four.

AUS vs SL World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka match details

Match: Australia vs Sri Lanka, Match 14, World Cup 2023

Venue: Ekana Stadium, Lucknow

Date & Time: Monday, October 16, 2:00 pm IST

AUS vs SL World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka head-to-head stats

Both teams have faced each other 11 times in ICC ODI World Cup matches. Out of which, Australia have won 8 matches and Sri Lanka have come victorious on only 2 occasions. Among the total match 1 match ended without a result.

Total matches played: 11

Matches won by Australia: 8

Matches won by Sri Lanka: 2

Matches ended without result: 1

Pitch report:

Ekana Staidum's pitch is known for its slow pace, making it challenging for batsmen to play with the ball in line and score runs. Spinners might have the last laugh in the match due to pitch bowler-friendly conditions.

Where you can watch AUS vs SL World Cup match

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: Where to watch the live telecast of the Australia and Sri Lanka match?

You can watch Australia vs Sri Lanka match live-streaming for free on all Star Sports Network channels.

AUS vs SL, World Cup 2023: How to live-stream the Australia and Sri Lanka match online for free?

The Australia and Sri Lanka match live-streaming can be watched on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

AUS vs SL: Probable starting XIs

Australia: David Warner, Mitch Marsh, Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoins, Mitch Starc, Pat Cummins (c), Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis (c, wk), Sadeer Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara, Dilshan Madushanka

AUS vs SL: The squads

Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa