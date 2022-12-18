AUS vs SA 2022: Struggling David Warner deserves to finish his career the way he wants, says Ricky Ponting

Star Australian batter David Warner is struggling big time to put up good scores on the board which is eventually putting pressure on him to retain his place in the side. Warner, who recently claimed that he might retire from Tests inside next 12 months to concentrate more on ODIs and T20Is, got out on a first-ball duck in the first innings of the ongoing Brisbane Test against South Africa.

As the speculations are growing about his participation in the future India series and even in the Ashes, former Aussie captain Ricky Ponting came to his defense. Speaking with Channel 7 on day 1 of the Gabba Test, Ponting said Warner deserves a chance to finish his career the way he wants given his incredible contributions for Australian cricket over the years.

Punter also insisted that Warner must take a realistic approach in making a call on his future, and that he would hate to see the left-handed batter bowing out of Tests after the India tour.

"I think what he should be doing is being as realistic and looking to the future as he can," Ponting said on Channel 7. "Like I said before, he deserves the chance to finish the way he wants to finish. I would hate to see him get to an Indian tour or at the start of the Ashes tour and then get the tap on the shoulder. That would be a disappointing way for his career to end…it might be after the Sydney Test. Let's wait and see. Also, I hope that he gets some runs between now and then."

Not only Ponting, Nathan Lyon also backed David Warner to continue playing for Australia. Lyon said everyone in the dressing room back Warner to come out good and show everyone the x-factor he is.

"We all know the X-Factor of cricketer that David Warner is and the type of batter he is," Lyon said. "He's got 100% support of the changing room and [that] should be the whole Australian public, to be honest with you. Yes, he got a good steep bouncer today but that was a hell of a catch to hang onto. I'm expecting David to come out and do amazing things."