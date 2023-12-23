AUS vs PAK 2nd Test: Mohammad Nawaz roped in for injured Noman Ali for remainder of series

Pakistan have roped in Mohammad Nawaz as a replacement injured Noman Ali after the latter was ruled out due to an acute appendicitis. Pakistan, already without Khurram Shahzad had two more casualties to content with Ali and Abrar Ahmed also joining him, with the latter only missing the second Test in Melbourne. Both Pakistan and Australia will go head-to-head in the second Test on the Boxing Day (Dec 26) with the hosts leading the series 1-0.

Nawaz replaces Ali

“It is really unfortunate that Noman Ali is not available for the Test matches. Due to logistical challenges, including visa issues for any new player, and considering the requirement for a left-arm spinner, Nawaz was the best available choice for the side,” Wahab Riaz, the chief men’s selector of the Pakistan men’s team, stated via a release.

Ali had a scan on Saturday (Dec 23) after complaining for sudden and severe abdominal pain. Upon check, the severity of the injury saw Ali get ruled out of the MCG and SCG Test.

On the flip side, Nawaz will make his return to the Test side after 12 months having last played against England in the home series. With 16 wickets and 144 runs for the side, he will now aim at cementing his place in team with an opportunity to make an impression.