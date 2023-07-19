AUS v IRE Live Streaming: How to watch FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 Australia vs Ireland in your country

AUS vs IRE FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Stream: The ninth edition of FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is all set to begin on Thursday, July 20, with Australia and New Zealand both co-hosting the event. On the first day, there will be two matches. In Group B, Australia and the Republic of Ireland will lock horns at the Sydney Football Stadium. The Matildas are entering the tournament after a win over France over the weekend. Meanwhile, Ireland suffered a 0-3 defeat against France earlier.

This is the first competitive meeting between the two sides. The tournament is crucial for both teams. While Australia secured its spot in the World Cup as co-hosts, Ireland had to go through the playoffs to book their spot. Canada and Nigeria are the two other teams in Group B.

AUS vs IRE FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Match Details:

Day & Date: Thursday, 20 July 2023

Venue: Sydney Football Stadium

Time: 6:00 AM ET or 3:30 pm IST

Australia vs Ireland FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Streaming Details

For football fans in India, the live telecast of the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 matches will be available on the Fancode App. Viewers have to get monthly passes which cost Rs 99 and the yearly pass costs Rs 699.

Fans can also watch the Women's Football World Cup on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV, Airtel XStream, and OTT Play.

In Australia, the match will be broadcast live and free on Channel 7 and will be streamed live on 7 Plus. Additionally, fans can also watch all games via Optus Sports.

In the US, Fox Sports is the official English-language broadcast partner. Thus, Fox and FS1 will telecast the matches. You can also stream the match on the Fox Sports app and website.

Australia vs Ireland FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Head-to-Head

This will be the first competitive meeting between Australia and Ireland. Both sides clashed in September 2021 in a friendly, which was won by Ireland by 3-2.

Australia have won nine of their 10 matches, while Irend are making their debut this year at the FIFA Women's World Cup.

Australia vs Ireland FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Predictions

With high expectations, Australia might dominate Ireland. The Matildas have a well-balanced squad and several advantages that can make them go all the way.

Prediction: Australia will win.



