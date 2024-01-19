Aus Open: Teenager Mirra Andreeva reacts to Andy Murray's tweet of appreciation after win over Diane Parry

16-year-old Mirra Andreeva made heads turn with her stunning come-from-behind win over France's Diane Parry in the third round of the Australian Open on Friday (Jan 19). Trailing 1-5 in the third and final set, the teenager rose to the occasion and produced a comeback for the ages. She saved a match point at 2-5 before winning 1-6, 6-1, 7-6 (5). Following her stunning victory, Andreeva received a huge compliment from three-time Grand Slam winner Andy Murray.

Murray took to his official account on X, formerly Twitter, to laud Andreeva. He wrote, "Andreeva down 5-1 in third. Commentator “she really needs to work on mental side of her game.. she’s too hard on herself when she’s losing” 30 minutes later 7-6 Andreeva wins. Maybe the reason she turned the match round is because of her mental strength. Maybe she turned the match around because she is hard on herself and demands more of herself when she’s losing/playing badly? Winner."

Andreeva reacted to receiving such a big compliment from Murray -- who bowed out in the first round -- and said she would frame the tweet and hang it on her wall.

'I will print it out somehow. I don't know, I will put it in a frame'

After the win, the 16-year-old teenager said, "I didn't really think that he (Murray) would watch a match, then after he would tweet, he would comment something." She added, "Honestly, I will try to print it out somehow. I don't know, I will put it in a frame. I will bring it everywhere with me. I will maybe put it on the wall so I can see it every day."

Andreeva had earlier thrashed former world number two Ons Jabeur (6-0, 6-2) in her second round clash. Against Parry, she held her nerves and displayed her talent, and emotions, on the court to claim a hard-fought match; lasting over two hours. The Russian has became only the fourth woman to make it to the second week of Wimbledon and Australia as a teenager. She will take a lot of confidence from her latest win, and Murray's words of appreciation, going into the fourth round.