/Augusta Masters: Englishman Aaron Rai puts green jacket under curse as Par-Three contest winner

England's Aaron Rai birdied the last two holes to win Wednesday's Masters Par-Three Contest and risk the event's curse for the year's first major tournament. No Par-Three Contest winner has ever captured the green jacket in the same year.

"I'm not sure if it's a good omen or not, but just really nice to play well, enjoy it and share the experience with my family," Rai said. The 31-year-old from Wolverhampton grabbed the solo lead on five-under with his birdie at the eighth hole.

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American Jacob Bridgeman birdied the ninth to match Rai at the top but the Englishman, whose wife Gaurika lined up his putts, sank a six-foot birdie putt at the ninth for the victory and winner's crystal bowl at six-under 21.

"The experience was phenomenal," Rai said. "Definitely didn't expect to play quite as well as I did. But my wife was incredible. She read my putts for me. She plays herself. So really good teamwork."

In stark contrast to the tension-packed challenge of the year's first major at adjacent Augusta National, the Par-Three Contest offers a relaxing outing on a special course with children serving as caddies and often hitting shots to make for a family outing unlike any other.

"We're out here to have fun, just to enjoy one of the most fun events in golf," said defending champion Rory McIlroy, whose daughter Poppy had her own putter.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, who welcomed son Remy on March 27, brought him and two-year-old son Bennett to the event.

"It's really nice," Scheffler said. "Major championships can be stressful as you prepare for them, and having an afternoon like this where you can come out and relax and have some fun with my family is really nice."

The atmosphere was especially touching for Gary Woodland, whose victory at Houston two weeks ago was his first since the 2019 US Open and since undergoing 2023 brain surgery that left him fighting an anxiety disorder just to play.

"This is what the fight is for," Woodland said. "To share this moment with my kids is everything."

Chance to relax

Two-time US Open champion Bryson DeChambeau played with actor Kevin Hart as caddie.

"I'm super excited to have Kevin out here to experience everything Augusta has to offer," DeChambeau said.

A big benefit is relaxing the minds of Masters contenders.

"We get so caught up in what we have to do it's nice to get our minds on something else," said five-time major winner Brooks Koepka.

"This helps a lot for sure, to do something so out of the ordinary, especially in a major," two-time major winner Jon Rahm said. "This lets you forget about things for a couple hours, have fun before the tournament starts."

Aces in the Par-Three Contest are rewarded with crystal vases and four this year boosted the total to 115 aces in the event's history, which dates to 1960.

Justin Thomas aced the 100-yard second hole, the first ace there since 2019. The American also made a hole-in-one at the fourth hole in 2016.