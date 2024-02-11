Aston Villa vs Man United Live Streaming: How to watch the Premier League clash LIVE in India and your country

Aston Villa vs Man United Live Streaming: As the Premier League unfolds, Aston Villa and Manchester United will clash on Sunday (Feb 11) at Villa Park, England.

Aston Villa is placed fourth in the Premier League standings and has consistently performed well this season. However, the team suffered a 3-1 defeat against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

On the other hand, Manchester United is currently placed sixth in the league with an inconsistent performance this season. The team won a 3-0 match against West Ham United in their last game. They will aim to achieve a similar result in the upcoming match.

Aston Villa has played 23 matches and won 14, while Manchester United has played 23 and won 12. It puts Aston Villa in the fourth position with 46 points and Manchester United in the sixth position with 38 points.

Manchester United has shown improvement in recent weeks and will fight hard for a place in the top four. Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund have been impressive players for the team, and they will look to add to their goal tally in the next match.

Aston Villa has performed admirably under Unai Emery. However, they are going through a slump.

Aston Villa vs Man United Live Streaming Details

Here's everything you need to know about the live-streaming details for the Aston Villa vs Man United match.

When is the Aston Villa vs Man United match?

Aston Villa will clash with Manchester United on Sunday (Feb 11).

What time will the Aston Villa vs Man United match start?

The Aston Villa vs Man United match will start at 10:00 pm IST on Sunday.

Where is the Aston Villa vs Man United match being played?

Aston Villa vs Man United will be played at Villa Park, England, on Sunday at 10:00 pm IST.

Where can I watch the Aston Villa vs Man United match live on TV?

The Aston Villa vs Man United match will be available on Star Sports channel.

How to watch the Aston Villa vs Man United match live online in India?

Disney+Hotstar will broadcast the Aston Villa vs Man United match live in India.

Where can I watch the Aston Villa vs Man United match live in my country?

Here's the list of live-streaming options for Aston Villa vs Man United in various countries:

US: USA Network, Peacock and NBC platforms

UK: Amazon Prime Video, Sky Sports, Now and BT Sport

Canada: Fubo TV

Singapore: StarHub

Netherlands: Viaplay

Australia: Optus Sports