/'Ask them why': Pak skipper Babar Azam on PCB's wholesale changes after Lord's defeat

Pakistan's wholesale squad changes after defeat in the second of three England Tests even left skipper Babar Azam surprised. The Pakistan skipper, speaking on the eve of the third Test, which begins September 9 at Edgbaston, answered some difficult questions after the mid-tour drama. Pakistan, after losing the first two Tests, sent seven players back home and sacked red-ball head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed as well as bowling coach Umar Gul. Misbah-ul-Haq, one of the selectors, resigned amid the chaos, and the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) also announced an inquest into player behavior and conduct.

Babar Azam says he was blindsided by PCB's wholesale changes

Babar said he found out about the squad changes after the PCB had made them—and not before, as should have been the case given he is the skipper. "It was news to me. I found out after. The PCB decided it, so they'll be able to explain better."

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On why the PCB decided to go this route mid-tour, Babar said: "The PCB's decision must have been taken after some thought process. It's better if you ask them why."

The PCB appointed white-ball coach Mike Hesson as Sarfaraz's replacement for the third Test, which Babar says is an opportunity for the new players. Notably, five of the seven replacement players announced by the PCB have not played a single Test.

"The series is lost, but we have nothing to lose. We should play freely and believe in ourselves as a team. We've practiced for a couple of days and explained things to the new boys. Any young player who comes in is excited, and that excitement is visible. I believe that will be visible in the match, too," said the skipper.

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