/Asian Games athletes evacuated as heavy rain triggers flooding in Nagoya

Hundreds of Asian Games athletes in Japan were briefly evacuated from their accommodation as record rainfall lashed host city Nagoya, with competition beginning in 10 days. Rainwater also leaked into some competition venues, with more wet weather forecast for the coming days. About 104mm (four inches) of rain fell in an hour in part of Nagoya on Tuesday, prompting municipal officials to issue an evacuation order for parts of the city.

Cars were forced to plough through heavily flooded roads, causing huge jams, while water streamed into subway stations. Scientists say human-induced climate change is increasing the frequency and intensity of weather events in Japan and elsewhere.

There is no dedicated athletes' village at this year's Asian Games, with organisers instead relying on a cruise ship, temporary wooden containers and hotels.

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An official with Nagoya Port Authority told AFP that "hundreds" of athletes staying at the city's Garden Pier area, where the wooden container huts are located, were told to move to safety.

The athletes returned after the evacuation order was lifted about two hours later.

The Asian Games officially begin with an opening ceremony on September 19, but several events get under way before that. The basketball competition begins on Thursday. Rainwater was found in several competition venues, but Nagoya Mayor Ichiro Hirosawa said the facilities were not seriously affected and that events would go on as scheduled.

"There has been limited impact like rainwater leaking from the roofs of some buildings, but the situation is not so serious that the opening on the 19th is in jeopardy for now," he said. "Given the current circumstances, I believe there will be no obstacles to holding the Asian Games."

More than 17,000 athletes and officials are expected at the Games -- a bigger number than the Olympics.

‘Unable to go home’

Subway and bus services in Nagoya were temporarily halted on Tuesday, and the Japan Meteorological Agency issued its highest flood warning for a major river in the area.

Television footage showed rainwater pouring onto a railway line like a waterfall from elevated ground.

In another part of Nagoya, an abandoned car sat on a pedestrian sidewalk on Wednesday.

"Traffic congestion is terrible because cars that can't move any more are here and there, blocking the roads," said Hitomi Terada, who works at a hotel in hard-hit Chigusa district. "Most of our 25 guest rooms were filled with guests who were unable to go home because of traffic congestion," the 44-year-old told AFP.

"Some of our hotel employees couldn't come this morning for work because of traffic problems."