/2,000 Indian residents in Japan on stand-by to house Asian Games athletes

The Indian families living in Japan have stepped up, offering to house Asian Games athletes should accommodation in Nagoya and Aichi Prefecture fall short, officials said on Saturday (Sep 19). The 2026 Asian Games is already underway in Japan, only for the competition’s build-up to be dogged by accommodation problems. To save money, Japan decided against building an Athletes’ Village – accommodation for all athletes and travelling entourages during such mega events worldwide – with the organisers choosing to put up a combination of hotel rooms, temporary wooden container-style huts and a cruise ship.

However, many of the 17,000 athletes and officials arriving in Japan for the Games have expressed reservations over their allocated temporary accommodation, saying that the rooms are too compact to place their kits, and so are the beds.

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With almost 500 Indians participating in the Games, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) has moved several from the huts into hotels, further placing contingency plans should the room shortage scenario get worse, with more competitors and support staff arriving in the coming days.

"We have booked hotels for our athletes here," Sahdev Yadav, India's chef de mission at the Asian Games and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA)'s treasurer, told AFP. "But if the hotel rooms fall short, then yes, we have Indian households here on standby to accommodate the athletes.

"They are all more than happy to welcome the stars at their homes."

An AFP report claims that the Indian embassy in Japan has reached out to around 2,000 Indian residents in those two areas, some of whom are willing to offer their homes as accommodations for the athletes. Organisers said the accommodation was safe, cost-effective and comfortable, and Japan should be applauded for trying to do something different.

Indian Cricket at Asian Games

The Indian women’s cricket team had reached Japan for their scheduled knockout matches, having already won their quarterfinal clash against the hosts Japan by eight wickets. Harmanpreet Kaur-led women’s team will face Bangladesh in the second semifinal on Sunday (Sep 20), with Pakistan and Sri Lanka squaring off in the first.