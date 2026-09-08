/Asian Games 2026: Indian hockey teams to return to traditional blue jerseys after orange kit controversy

The Indian hockey teams will return to their traditional blue jerseys for the upcoming Asian Games, bringing an end to the controversial shift to an orange-coloured kit that had triggered widespread criticism. Hockey India (HI) had faced strong backlash after moving away from the long-standing blue jersey, with the teams wearing orange during the FIH World Cups in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The jersey change also led to differences within Hockey India, with federation president Dilip Tirkey publicly questioning the decision and stating that it had been implemented without the knowledge or approval of the elected leadership and Executive Board. “The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) had given us options regarding the team kit colours and Hockey India selected blue as the first choice for the Indian team’s kit. Orange will be the second choice,” HI president Dilip Tirkey said on the sidelines of send-off ceremony of Asian Games-bound Indian contingent.

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“I had stated even before the World Cup that the orange jersey colour was not permanent, it could be changed in the future. Now, blue is back for the Asian Games. The team will play in blue jerseys.” he added. The controversy started when the Indian hockey team’s traditional blue jersey was replaced by orange shortly before the World Cup in the Netherlands and Belgium. The change subsequently took on a political dimension, with opposition parties targeting the government over the decision.

Tirkey had also questioned the process behind the change, saying that the decision had been taken without his knowledge or that of the Executive Board. At the time, the explanation for moving away from blue was that the colour could create visibility issues when played against a blue turf. However, several former India captains and hockey greats, including Viren Rasquinha, Pargat Singh, Dhanraj Pillay and Ajit Pal Singh, had also raised questions over the change.