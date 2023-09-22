Asian Games 2023 Opening Ceremony: Check date, time, venue, live streaming details and all you need to know

The 19th edition of the Asian Games will kickstart with an extravagant opening ceremony on September 23. Sports enthusiasts worldwide can witness the glory of Asia's biggest sporting event, featuring 40 different sports and a large pool of talented and amateur athletes from 45 countries across Asia and the Middle East.

Although some sports events began on September 19, the Asian Games opening ceremony on September 23 will officially mark the start of the tournament, elevating the craze among fans. It will celebrate the legacy of the Asiad.

The ceremony's objective is to represent the rich culture and heritage of the host nation and showcase the spirit of sports among participating countries.

Asian Games 2023, scheduled for 2022 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is one of the most awaited sporting events of the year. Asian Games only happen once every four years. New Delhi hosted the first version of the Asian Games in 1951. The 18th Asian Games were held in Indonesia in 2018.

Here's everything you need to know about the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony.

Asian Games 2023: Opening Ceremony

The Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centres Stadium will host the ground-rocking Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony. Completed in 2018, the stadium can accommodate around 80,000 people. Besides the prestigious opening ceremony, the stadium will host upcoming soccer matches.

Executive Producer of the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony told CCTV+, "The ceremony will portray the Ancient and Modern Hangzhou and the bond between the participating nations. It is a brilliant artwork of Chinese artists. Our task is polishing ideas and presenting the thoughts through graphical motion."

He also called the upcoming opening ceremony a "visual feast using brilliant electronic fireworks." It will be the first digital ignition ceremony in Asian Games' history.

Chinese President Xi Jinping will also attend the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony.

Athletes participating in the Asian Games 2023 can qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics. While Hong Kong will send 680 athletes to various sports events throughout the tournament, India will send 655 athletes participating across 39 sports.

India's men's hockey team captain, Harmanpreet Singh, and ace boxer Lovlina Borgohain will carry the Indian flag in the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony.

The live streaming of the Asian Games 2023 opening ceremony will be available on SonyLIV and all Sony Sports Network channels.

(With inputs from agencies)