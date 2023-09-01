Asia Cup: ACC, PCB blasted by ex-cricketers and fans after Pakistan's name goes missing from team jerseys

The Asia Cup 2023 edition is underway. The multi-nation competition finally started on August 30 in Multan, Pakistan with Babar Azam-led Men in Green thrashing Nepal by 238 runs. In the second game, in Sri Lanka, the home side beat Bangladesh by five wickets on Thursday (August 31). In the two games, as well as during India's team photo shoot, many observed that Pakistan's name was missing from the team jerseys.

It is to be noted that Pakistan remain the original hosts despite nine out of 13 games being held in Sri Lanka. The 2023 edition is being held in a hybrid model -- for the first time in Asia Cup history -- after India made it clear that they won't travel to Pakistan due to both the nations' strained relations. Last year's edition was held in the UAE but Sri Lanka remained the original hosts and their name was mentioned in team jerseys (below the Asia Cup's logo). However, eyebrows have been raised with the same trend not being followed this year.

FORMER PAK CRICKETERS SLAM ACC, PCB

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif said, as quoted by Hindustan Times, "This is unacceptable and it is the Asian Cricket Council which must explain this oversight since the Asia Cup is their property."

On the other hand, PCB tried to play down the situation by explaining that the Jay Shah-led ACC decided after the 2022 edition to strike off the host country's name from below the Asia Cup logo in future events. However, not many have accepted their statement.

Moreover, Mohsin Khan -- Pakistan's former batter -- also slammed ACC and stated, "Makes no sense at all. Then why has the ACC given the host country’s name on the logos for their Asian Emerging Nations Cup or their Asian under-16 event held in July in Malaysia."

The third game of the Asia Cup will take place on Saturday (September 02) in Kandy with India facing arch-rivals Pakistan. Rohit Sharma & Co. will open their campaign and hope for a win over the No. 1 ranked ODI side.

