/Asia Cup 2025 Super Four, India vs Bangladesh match today: Head-to-head, ground stats, pitch conditions and more

India will lock horns with Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (Sep 24) in a crucial game of the Super Four Asia Cup 2025. The winner will move a step closer to securing a spot in the final. India comes into the game on a four-match winning streak, aiming to extend their momentum, while Bangladesh has won three out of their last four games. As this important clash nears, here’s a quick look at the key stats and details you need to know.
India and Bangladesh have clashed 17 times in T20I matches, with India dominating the rivalry, winning 16 of those encounters, while Bangladesh has emerged victorious just once.
The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium usually offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The power play will be very important for both teams. Pacers will find joy early on with some movement, especially under the lights. Spinners often get into the game in the middle overs, as the dry surface offers grip and turn.