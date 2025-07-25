/Asia Cup 2025: India-Pakistan to be drawn in same group, tournament to be held abroad – Report

Amid escalating cross-border tensions and strained geopolitical relations, India and Pakistan would be drawn in the same group for the Asia Cup 2025. The latest report suggests that the arch-rivals have agreed to play against each other in the biennial tournament months after Pakistan-based terrorists killed 26 innocent civilians in Pahalgam in India's Kashmir, leading to a war-like situation a fortnight later. Although India's robust response to the boycott of Pakistan made headlines worldwide, BCCI's decision to play them has irked fans, who are calling out the cricket board for not showing spine in the name of nationalism.

However, considering the mutual agreement between both boards ahead of the Champions Trophy early this year, wherein neither of the two will travel across the border for any ICC event during the current FTP, Pakistan’s inclusion in this eight-team tournament will see a neutral venue (the UAE here) stage all matches in September this year. The BCCI will keep the hosting rights.

Meanwhile, following the barbaric attack in April, the deadliest on Indian soil since the 2019 Pulwama bombing, several reports of India withdrawing from the Asia Cup, to be played in the T20 format, circulated on social media; however, the BCCI refuted any such development, with its vice-president Rajeev Shukla, who virtually attended the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) in Dhaka, confirmed a final decision on scheduling remains under work.



“The BCCI will host the Asia Cup in the UAE. India is likely to play all its matches in Dubai. There are still deliberations on scheduling," an ACC source confirmed, as reported by PTI.

India-Pakistan in the same group



The reports have also suggested that India and Pakistan will be drawn in the same group, meaning they will face each other twice – once in the group stage and then in the Super Six; the chances of them squaring off against each other in the summit clash also loom high.



The BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia also confirmed the development in his official statement.



“Our vice-president, Rajeev Shukla, attended the ACC meeting. He will brief the members. I don’t believe in speculations, so you will get to know officially in a few days' time," BCCI secretary Saikia said.

