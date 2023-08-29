Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: Check date, time, venue, performers & live streaming details

Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: The Asia Cup 2023 is all set to commence on August 30, hosting one of the biggest cricket rivalries in cricket. The tournament will be played in a 50-over format. A total of six teams will be participating: India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Nepal and Bangladesh. Pakistan and Sri Lanka are co-shots and a hybrid model will be played. The first match will be played in Pakistan's Multan between the home country and Nepal. The opening ceremony is scheduled to take place on Wednesday before the match at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Recently, BCCI in a tweet shared, "KL Rahul is progressing really well but will not be available for India’s first two matches – against Pakistan and Nepal – of the #AsiaCup2023: Head Coach Rahul Dravid."

The teams have been divided into 2 groups: Group A and Group B

GROUP A: India, Pakistan & Nepal

GROUP B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan

Here's all you need to know about the opening ceremony:

Asia Cup 2023 Details

Pakistan's Multan will host the Asia Cup 2023 opening ceremony at the Multan Cricket Stadium before the Pakistan vs Nepal match. The opening ceremony is scheduled on August 30 and will begin before the first match which will start at 3:00 pm IST. Although the authorities have not yet officially announced the timings of the opening ceremony, we can assume that it might begin at least 90 minutes before the first match. The venue, Multan Cricket Stadium, has a capacity of 35,000.

Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Performers

Renowned artists like AR Rahman and Atif Aslam will perform at the opening ceremony. There will also be traditional Asian music and dance performances.

Asia Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony in India: Live Streaming

The broadcasting rights of the cricket tournament in India have been purchased by Star Sports. Fans can watch the cricket tournament live on Hotstar.

(With inputs from agencies)



