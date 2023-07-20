Asia Cup 2023: Know about Asia Cup's history, previous winners, upcoming tournament schedule & more

Asia Cup history: ICC released the schedule for Asia Cup 2023 on Wednesday, July 19. It will begin on August 30 with the co-host country Pakistan taking on ACC Men's Premier Cup winners Nepal in Multan. For the first time, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the tournament. Six nations, divided into two groups of three teams, will participate in the event. Group A has India, Nepal and Pakistan, and Group B has Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super Four. Asia Cup is one of the most prestigious international ODI tournaments, launched in 1983 with the foundation of the Asian Cricket Council. Every couple of years, the ACC member countries participate in the tournament.

Here's everything you need to know about the history of the Asia Cup.

Asia Cup 2023: History

The first Asia Cup was held in 1984 in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, one year after the formation of the Asian Cricket Council. The objective of ACC was to promote goodwill between Asian countries.

Asia Cup is the only continental championship in cricket. It alternates every two years between ODI and T20I formats.

India boycotted the tournament in 1986 due to strained relations with Sri Lanka. Pakistan also boycotted the Asia Cup 1990-91 due to strained political relations with India. ACC cancelled the 1993 Asia Cup due to the same reason.

India won the first Asia Cup in 1984, followed by Sri Lanka in 1986. India has won the tournament seven times. Here's the list of previous year's winners.

Edition Asia Cup Host Champion Runnerup 1st Asia Cup 1984 UAE India Sri Lanka 2nd Asia Cup 1986 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Pakistan 3rd Asia Cup 1988 Bangladesh India Sri Lanka 4th Asia Cup 1990 India India Sri Lanka 5th Asia Cup 1995 UAE India Sri Lanka 6th Asia Cup 1997 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka India 7th Asia Cup 2000 Bangladesh Pakistan Sri Lanka 8th Asia Cup 2004 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka India 9th Asia Cup 2008 Pakistan Sri Lanka India 10th Asia Cup 2010 Sri Lanka IND SL 11th Asia Cup 2012 Bangladesh Pakistan Bangladesh 12th Asia Cup 2014 Bangladesh Sri Lanka Pakistan 13th Asia Cup 2016 Bangladesh India Bangladesh 14th Asia Cup 2018 UAE India Bangladesh 15th Asia Cup 2022 Sri Lanka Sri Lanka Pakistan 16th Asia Cup ODI 2023 Pakistan, Sri Lanka TBD TBH

Asia Cup 2023 background

In January, ACC confirmed the teams and groups of Asia Cup 2023. As India was unwilling to travel to Pakistan for the tournament, ACC approved the suggestion of Pakistan co-hosting the tournament with Sri Lanka.

Among the 13 matches, Pakistan will host four matches across two venues (Multan and Lahore), and Sri Lanka will host the remaining nine.

Here's the full schedule for the Asia Cup 2023.

Group Stage

Pakistan vs Nepal, Wednesday, August 30, Multan

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Thursday, August 31, Kandy

Pakistan vs India, Saturday, September 2, Kandy

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sunday, September 3, Lahore

India vs Nepal, Monday, September 4, Kandy

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Tuesday, September 5, Lahore

Super 4s

A1 vs B2, Wednesday, September 6, Lahore

B1 vs B2, Saturday, September 9, Colombo

A1 vs A2, Sunday, September 10, Colombo

A2 vs B1, Tuesday, September 12, Colombo

A1 vs B1, Thursday, September 14, Colombo

A2 vs B2, Friday, September 15, Colombo

Final

Super 4s I vs Super 4s II, Friday, September 17, Colombo

(With inputs from agencies)



