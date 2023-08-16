Asia Cup 2023: Here's all you need to know about Team India squad announcement; Check other teams' squads

Asia Cup 2023: Fans are excited to know about the Indian cricket team squad for the Asia Cup 2023, as many selected players will be a part of the World Cup 2023. The squad for the continental tournament will give fans a clear picture of the team for the ICC event.

Ajit Agarkar, the head of the selection committee, wants to give KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer the best chance to get fit for Asia Cup, reported PTI. Due to this reason, the BCCI has postponed its meeting. If fit, Rahul and Iyer will become automatic picks in the squad. However, BCCI will soon take the final decision on their inclusion.

Asia Cup 2023 India Squad

Rohit Sharma will reportedly lead the Men in Blue in the Asia Cup 2023. Hardik Pandya will continue to assist him as a deputy. India will open their Asia Cup 2023 campaign against Pakistan on September 2. Moreover, the first World Cup match will reportedly occur in Australia on October 8.

KL Rahul suffered a hamstring injury during IPL 2023. He could not play in the World Test Championship final and hasn't played competitive cricket since May.

Iyer suffered a back injury during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He hasn't been on the field since March. He also missed IPL 2023 due to his back surgery.

The BCCI has not declared any date for the announcement of the Team India squad. So far, Nepal, Pakistan, and Bangladesh have released their team squads. India, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka are yet to confirm their players for Asia Cup 2023.

Asia Cup 2023 Announced Squads

Nepal: Rohit Paudel (captain), Mahamad Asif Sheikh, Kushal Bhurtel, Lalit Rajbanshi, Bhim Sharki, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Sandeep Lamichhane, Karan KC, Gulshan Kumar Jha, Aarif Sheikh, Sompal Kami, Pratish GC, Kishor Mahato, Sundeep Jora, Arjun Saud, Shyam Dhakal

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Litton Das, Tanzid Tamim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Sheikh Mahedi, Nasum Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Naim Sheikh

(With inputs from agencies)