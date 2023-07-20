Asia Cup 2023: Check full schedule, venues, fixtures, format, groups, teams & all you need to know

Asia Cup 2023: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that the Asia Cup 2023 will commence in Multan, with Pakistan taking on Nepal on August 30. The highly-anticipated India vs Pakistan first-round match will occur on September 2 in Kandy. If both teams make it to the Super 4s, the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will host the contest between them. Furthermore, Colombo will host the final on September 17, with a reserve day.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will co-host the Asia Cup 2023 matches. The original draft created by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has undergone several iterations, as the six-nation tournament will have a hybrid model approved by the ACC. As per the original draft, Lahore would host four matches. Later, PCB added Multan as the second venue after the new chairman Zaka Ashraf took over in July.

Here's everything you need to know about the most-awaited Asia Cup 2023.

Asia Cup 2023 Schedule

On Wednesday, July 19, the ICC released the schedule for the Asia Cup 2023, approved by the Asian Cricket Council. The tournament will begin on August 30 and end on September 17.

Here's the full schedule for Asia Cup 2023.

Group Stage

Pakistan vs Nepal, Wednesday, August 30, Multan

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Thursday, August 31, Kandy

Pakistan vs India, Saturday, September 2, Kandy

Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Sunday, September 3, Lahore

India vs Nepal, Monday, September 4, Kandy

Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Tuesday, September 5, Lahore

Super 4s

A1 vs B2, Wednesday, September 6, Lahore

B1 vs B2, Saturday, September 9, Colombo

A1 vs A2, Sunday, September 10, Colombo

A2 vs B1, Tuesday, September 12, Colombo

A1 vs B1, Thursday, September 14, Colombo

A2 vs B2, Friday, September 15, Colombo

Final

Super 4s I vs Super 4s II, Friday, September 17, Colombo

Asia Cup 2023 Format

The event will have a fifty-over format. Moreover, there are two groups with three teams each. Pakistan, India and Nepal are in Group A, while Bangladesh, Afghanistan, and Sri Lanka are in Group B. Pakistan will host four matches of the Asia Cup 2023 across two venues, and Sri Lanka will host the rest of the matches.

The ACC announced the groups and the format on January 9, 2023. The number of matches played will be 13, and the top two teams from each group will progress to the Super 4.

GROUP A: India, Pakistan & Nepal

GROUP B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh & Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2023 Venues

Here's the list of venues that will host Asia Cup 2023.

Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, Pakistan

Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy, Sri Lanka

Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Pakistan

R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, Sri Lanka

(With inputs from agencies)