Asia Cup 2023: 10 days to go, Check date, time, venue, format, India vs Pakistan match & all you need to know

The Asia Cup is one of the grandest tournaments in international cricket. India won the inaugural edition of the Asia Cup in the United Arab Emirates, in 1984, under the leadership of Sunil Gavaskar. Check schedule for Asia Cup 2023.
Asia Cup 2023: Asia Cup 2023, the only continental cricketing tournament in the world, will start with Pakistan locking horns with Sri Lanka on August 30, and the final match will happen on September 17. The event will be a dress rehearsal for Asia's most prominent cricketing nations ahead of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023.
Since then, the Asia Cup has had 15 editions. Dubai hosted the most recent Asia Cup in 202, which followed the T20I format. However, Asia Cup 2023 will follow the ODI format.
Furthermore, Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022 final. However, India is the most successful team in Asia Cup's history, as the Men in Blue have won the title seven times. Sri Lanka comes second in the list with six titles.
Here's everything you need to know about Asia Cup 2023.
Asia Cup 2023 Schedule
August 30: Pakistan vs Nepal, Multan, 3:30 PM IST
August 31: Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Pallekele, 1:00 PM IST
September 2: Pakistan vs India, Pallekele, 1:00 PM IST
September 3: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Lahore, 1:30 PM IST
September 4: India vs Nepal, Pallekele, 1:00 PM IST
September 5: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka, Lahore, 3:30 PM IST
September 6: A1 vs B2, Lahore, 3:30 PM IST
September 9: B1 vs B2, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST
September 10: A1 vs A2, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST
September 12: A2 vs B1, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST
September 14: A1 vs B1, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST
September 15: A2 vs B2, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST
September 17: TBC vs TBC, Colombo, 2:00 PM IST\
Asia Cup 2023: How many times will India and Pakistan meet in the tournament?
India and Pakistan are in Group A. The first match between India and Pakistan will occur on September 2 in Pallekel, Sri Lanka. If there are no upsets in the group stage, the two teams will meet in the Super Four Stage. Furthermore, if both nations finish in the top two of the Super Fours, they will square off again in the final match. Thus, India and Pakistan can meet three times in Asia Cup 2023.
