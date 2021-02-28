Asia Cup 2021 to be postponed, UAE alternate venue for T20 World Cup: PCB Chairman Eshan Mani

The Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Ehsan Mani on Sunday said that the Asia Cup 2021, which is scheduled to be held in the month of June according to the FTP, is likely to be postponed till 2023 if Team India goes on to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final, which is also slated to be held during that period in England.

The PCB chairman revealed the details of the Asia Cup 2021 while addressing a press conference on Sunday in Karachi. Eshan Mani further said that a letter has been addressed to the International Cricket Council (ICC) in a bid to provide details about the issuance of visas from India for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held later in the year.

PCB has asked for visa assurances from India for their players, support staff, fans and media. Ehsan Mani revealed that if India is unable to issue visas for the World Cup, then ICC has already decided that the T20 World Cup would be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) while adding that the governing body wants to come to a decision by March 31.

Watch - PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani's press conference in full:

Mani went on to say that India has a few problems related to COVID-19 cases, tax exemption issues with the ICC for the World Cup besides the visa issues for the Pakistan contingent.

Interestingly, the BCCI officials, reportedly, have always maintained that necessary paperwork and visas won't be an issue when it comes to a global event like the World Cup. The Indian cricket board's take on tax exemption has been clear as well and earlier reports suggest that the board will be content if the ICC deducts the tax money from India's revenue in case, they are unable to get tax exemption from the government.

However, it will be interesting to see how the BCCI responds to Mani's statement on the T20 World Cup being shifted away from India under mentioned circumstances.