Ashes 2023: Why Ben Stokes' men swapped shirts on Day 3 of Oval Test? | Know More

The England cricket team players were spotted wearing different shirts on Saturday, July 29 as the hosts started Day 3 with the bat. All the English players were seen wearing other teammates’ shirts as they supported the Alzheimer's Society. Moeen Ali was seen wearing Chris Woakes’ number 19 while Ben Stokes was wearing Jonny Bairstow‘s number as the players supported the initiative.

England players swap shirts

Alzheimer's Society, an organisation in the UK made up of people with dementia, carers, trusted experts, campaigners, researchers, and clinicians and has supported people suffering from similar cases. Players from both sets were seen gathering before the start of play on Day 3 at the Oval as they showcased their support to the organisation.

Dementia is a term that generally refers to a decline in mental ability, severe enough to interfere with a person's daily life. It's not a specific disease but rather an umbrella term that covers a wide range of medical conditions, including Alzheimer’s disease. This condition affects memory, attention, language, and problem-solving abilities which can be significant enough to make independent living impossible, necessitating long-term care.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli can score as quickly as guys you call six hitters: Curtly Ambrose praises India legend

Ashes so far

Entering the final Ashes contest, England will look to continue their unbeaten home run in the historic rivalry. England have not lost an Ashes on home turf since 2001 while their winless run will continue even if they win the Oval Test. Australia currently lead the five-match series 2-1 and have retained the Ashes after the fourth Test in Manchester ended in a draw.

At the start of Day 3, England were trailing by 12 runs after the first innings having been bowled out for 283. Australia with the help of Steven Smith, Pat Cummins, and Todd Murphy jogged their way to a slender lead having been bowled out for 295.

At Lunch break on Day 3, England are 130/1 having lost Ben Duckett for 42 in the first session. Zak Crawley is unbeaten on 71 with skipper Ben Stokes batting on 12. They currently lead by 118 runs in the second innings.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE