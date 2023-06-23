Ashes 2023: Stuart Broad’s cheeky jibe at Australian media ahead of 2nd Test

The action-packed turn of events which take place on the field between England and Australia make the Ashes one of the most highly anticipated series in cricket. But, it is not the on-field rivalry between the two opponents which make the Ashes a nerve-racking championship for fans. The heated exchange of words and fiery altercation between the two nations manage to grab attention equally. Following the completion of the first Ashes Test, Australian media outlet Fox Cricket branded English fast bowler Ollie Robinson as the "No. 1 villain." Taking a cheeky dig at Australian media, Robinson’s England teammate Stuart Broad has now come up with a remarkable response. “'No1 Villain?!' I can’t have lost that tag already can I?! Disappointing,” Broad replied.

The conversation did not stop there and Fox Cricket responded to Broad’s comment by saying, “You'll always be No. 1 in our hearts Stuart.” “No1 Villain?!” I can’t have lost that tag already can I?! Disappointing — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) June 22, 2023 × You'll always be No. 1 in our hearts Stuart _ — Fox Cricket (@FoxCricket) June 22, 2023 × The 2013 controversy

It has to be noted that back in 2013, the Australian press had regarded Stuart Broad as a "public enemy." Broad became the prime target of the Australian media after the English pacer refused to walk following his dismissal in the first Ashes Test. The incident triggered a massive row and Broad was much criticised by the Australian media outlets.

England fast bowler Ollie Robinson now seems to have infuriated the Australian press, thanks to his animated reactions on the field. After dismissing Usman Khawaja on the third day of the first Test, Robinson was reportedly heard using cuss words, which were aimed at the Australian batter. Robinson’s act was widely criticised by many former cricketers and experts. Former Australia cricketers Ricky Ponting and Matthew Hayden lashed out at Robinson for his highly contentious behaviour.

Ricky Ponting’s criticism

“As I said after Ollie Robinson said what he said, this England cricket team hasn't played against Australia and they'll find out pretty quickly what playing Ashes cricket and playing against a good Australian cricket team is all about. And if Ollie Robinson hasn't learned that already after last week, then he's a slow learner,” ex-Australia skipper Ricky Ponting told The ICC Review podcast. Hayden, on the other hand, termed Robinson as a "forgettable cricketer."