Ashes 2023: David Warner confident of Australia 'going long way' on final day sans rain interruption

There's a thriller brewing in Edgbaston, 18 years after that jaw-dropping 2005 Ashes Test. Australia are chasing 174 runs for the win on final day in 2023 and England look to take seven wickets before that happens. Aussie openers made a solid start in chase of 281 before Stuart Broad rocked them with two quick wickets. Broad's twin strikes cracked the game wide open for England who were dismissed for 273 in their second innings.

Australia opener David Warner, meanwhile, has said that his team won't go into shell. He's also confident of Australia going long in the game if they are patient enough.

“For us it’s about going out there and playing the way that you play. You can’t go into your shell. The positive thing is the wicket isn’t going up and down as much as you’d think from a deteriorating wicket, probably on the lower side. If we keep being patient and we keep looking to score, we’ll go a long way in this game,” said Warner in a conversation with SEN cricket.

There, however, are chances of rain on day 5 but Warner looks unperturbed by that as he 'can't control that.'

“There’s going to be a bit of weather around but we can’t control that. If it rains and rains heavy, I think it will burn off and that’s what the predictions are," added the Aussie opener.

Speaking on the the affect rain could have on the batting, Warner said, "You’ve got to just keep that out of your mind and play as the ball comes at you, respect each delivery and then look to score.” Final day equation England, playing the Bazball way, went hard after Australia in the second innings as well. The hosts, however, kept losing wickets at regular interval and eventually folded out for 273. A seven-run lead in the first innings meant that Australia required 281 for a win.

The visiting openers looked good as they added 61 for the first wicket before Ollie Robinson got Warner (36) out caught behind. Veteran English pacer Broad then got his tail up as he dismissed Marnus Labuschagne (13) and Steve Smith (6) in space of 11 runs.

Night watchman Scott Boland (13 not out), however, stood strong with first innings hero Usman Khawaja (34 not out) to take Australia back without further damage. Australia finished the day with 107 run on board and seven wickets in hand, setting up a exciting final day in Birmingham.

